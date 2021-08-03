Albany County district attorney to conduct criminal investigation into Cuomo

Prosecutors in New York's capital are conducting a criminal investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares welcomed "any victim to contact our office with additional information" following the release of a report Tuesday from state Attorney General Letitia James showing Cuomo sexually harassed and intimidated 11 women.

Soares said his office would request investigative materials from James, who said her office's "work is done" and that it would not pursue criminal or civil charges against the governor, leaving that to local prosecutors.

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY LEADER SAYS CUOMO IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION WILL 'MOVE EXPEDITIOUSLY'

"We will refrain from any other public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by our office," Soares said.

Comment from Albany County District Attorney David Soares Regarding NYS Attorney General Final Report on Governor Cuomo ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aSVBNzhebf — Albany County District Attorney's Office (@AlbanyCountyDA) August 3, 2021



The report from James's office found that Cuomo, a Democrat, sexually harassed 11 women "and in doing so violated federal and state law."

Numerous prominent Democrats called on Cuomo to resign on Tuesday following the report, with some who had already done so before the investigation concluded, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also among those who called for Cuomo's resignation.

Cuomo, 63, denies he ever touched anyone inappropriately or made improper advances. He issued a video statement disputing James's report and called her investigation biased.

