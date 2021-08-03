  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Albany County district attorney to conduct criminal investigation into Cuomo

Jeremy Beaman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prosecutors in New York's capital are conducting a criminal investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares welcomed "any victim to contact our office with additional information" following the release of a report Tuesday from state Attorney General Letitia James showing Cuomo sexually harassed and intimidated 11 women.

Soares said his office would request investigative materials from James, who said her office's "work is done" and that it would not pursue criminal or civil charges against the governor, leaving that to local prosecutors.

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY LEADER SAYS CUOMO IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION WILL 'MOVE EXPEDITIOUSLY'

"We will refrain from any other public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by our office," Soares said.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The report from James's office found that Cuomo, a Democrat, sexually harassed 11 women "and in doing so violated federal and state law."

Numerous prominent Democrats called on Cuomo to resign on Tuesday following the report, with some who had already done so before the investigation concluded, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also among those who called for Cuomo's resignation.

Cuomo, 63, denies he ever touched anyone inappropriately or made improper advances. He issued a video statement disputing James's report and called her investigation biased.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Andrew Cuomo, New York, Sexual Harassment, sexual misconduct, Sexual Abuse Allegations

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Albany County district attorney to conduct criminal investigation into Cuomo

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles takes bronze in balance beam competition

    Simone Biles won the bronze medal in the balance beam competition on Tuesday, scoring another medal for Team USA after stepping aside from several Tokyo Olympics competitions for mental health-related reasons.

  • Daddy Lessons in Denim: Glynn Turman Celebrates Black Cowboys and Cowgirls in New Ivy Park Ad

    Do you want to continue the Yee-Haw Agenda down the “Old Town Road?” Well...now you can do it in Bey style.

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Judge orders Arizona Senate to produce Maricopa audit records

    An Arizona judge ordered the state’s Republican-led Senate to produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, delivering a big win for critics of the controversial review.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Police officer and suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

    A police officer was killed and multiple other people were wounded in a violent incident by a transit station near the Pentagon on Tuesday.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on a charge of incest on Sunday after a leaked call spread online.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Black Man Who Said He Suffered Attempted Lynching in Indiana Last Year Now Facing Charges Related to the Incident

    Many of you might remember from last year the story of Vauhxx Booker, a Black man in Indiana who said he suffered an “attempted lynching” when five white men—two of whom have been charged with multiple felonies—accused him of trespassing on land he said he didn’t know they owned.

  • ‘I’m back’: Ex-con Blagojevich sues for right to run again

    Ex-con and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich sued his home state Monday for booting him from the governor’s seat after his 2008 arrest for corruption and stripping him of his right to run for elective office in Illinois. Before filing the lawsuit, an unapologetic Blagojevich addressed reporters outside the same federal courthouse in Chicago where he was convicted, declaring: “I’m back.” Then-President Donald Trump freed Blagojevich in February 2020 after he had served eight years of a 14-year sentence, including for trying to sell an appointment to Barak Obama’s old U.S. Senate seat for campaign cash.

  • Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

    Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take psychiatric drugs and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free with just 50 cents to his name, the Hawaii Innocence Project said in a court document asking a judge to set the record straight. A petition filed in court Monday night asks a judge to vacate the arrest and correct Joshua Spriestersbach's records. It's unclear how this happened as Spriestersbach and Castleberry had never met.

  • The Horrific Details of How Andrew Cuomo Allegedly Preyed on a State Trooper

    Photo by Carlo Allegri-Pool/Getty ImagesWhen New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had substantiated a slew of allegations of sexual harassment against scandal-plagued Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, perhaps the most shocking revelation involved a female state trooper assigned to his protective detail.In addition to targeting the woman for assignment to him and subsequently sexually harassing her on several occasions, the AG’s probe led by two outside lawyers found, Cuo

  • MyPillow Guy Punts Timeline for Trump Retaking Power as Conspiracy Theories Get Wackier

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe prophecy failed in December, in January, and in March. Twice.But now, claim conspiratorial fans of Donald Trump, the fabled month is finally upon us. In August, some of the most fringe voices in the ex-president’s sprawling universe of followers and adjacent conspiracists still seem to think Trump will be reinstated.That is, if the conspiracy theory’s author doesn’t reschedule again.When Trump lost re-election in November, he and some of his more stalwart supporters ins

  • Iowa man accused of tormenting his ex for two years is sentenced to decade in prison

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after harassing his ex-girlfriend, officials say.

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year. Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. “Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” the McCloskeys' lawyer Joel Schwartz said Tuesday.

  • Lawmaker who ID'd rape accuser may lose committee assignment

    A Idaho legislative ethics committee decided Tuesday that a lawmaker who publicized the name of a Statehouse intern who reported that she was raped by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state's House of Representatives. The bipartisan committee voted unanimously to censure Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings — saying she violated basic standards of conduct by targeting the young intern. Idaho's full House still must vote on the recommendation and Giddings, in a statement, claimed the committee was corrupt and called its decision “a mockery of Idaho’s ethical standards.”