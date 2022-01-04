Albany County won't prosecute Cuomo





The Albany County district attorney says his office will not prosecute a groping charge made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), despite finding the allegation credible.

District Attorney David Soares in a statement on Tuesday said his office determined it could not make its case in a trial.

"While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial," Soares said in a statement. "As such we have notified the Court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County Sheriff be dismissed."

Cuomo resigned from office in August after an investigation launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Brittany Commisso, a former assistant to Cuomo, was identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in James' report.

She filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's office in August, accusing Cuomo of engaging in a "pattern of inappropriate conduct" with her.

She outlined one instance when the then-governor allegedly grabbed her butt cheek and began to rub it while taking a selfie with her, and another when Cuomo allegedly "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast" during "another close hug."

