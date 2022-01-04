Albany DA drops Andrew Cuomo sex crime charge

The Albany County District Attorney's office said on Tuesday it won't proceed with a misdemeanor sex crime charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Driving the news: "While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial," District Attorney David Soares wrote in a statement.

"As such we have notified the Court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County Sheriff be dismissed."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

