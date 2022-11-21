Albany defendants get 20-year-plus sentences on meth charges

Nov. 21—ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia have been sentenced to prison for their crimes.

Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 293 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Quannesha Gatling, 27, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner handed down the sentences.

"The distribution of harmful illegal drugs like methamphetamine is contributing to the addiction and death of many people," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Our office is working with law enforcement to prevent the most dangerous drugs from hitting the streets and holding dealers accountable for their crimes."

"Drug trafficking at any level will not be tolerated in the state of Georgia," GBI Director Michael Register said. "It is paramount that violators of drug laws be held accountable. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is fully committed to working with our local and federal partners in drug enforcement to address these types of crimes."

"This case demonstrates for the citizens of Lee County and southwest Georgia that law enforcement is working together to fight drug networks that are pushing the most addictive illegal substances into our communities. We will not tolerate this activity and we will hold them accountable for their crimes," Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals said.

According to court documents, GBI agents debriefed a confidential informant in August 2021 who said that Bridges was selling illegal drugs in the Albany area. Between August and October 2021, investigators conducted several controlled buys of methamphetamine and heroin from Bridges and co-defendant Battle.

On Oct. 30, Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies, working with GBI agents, initiated a traffic stop of three vehicles, driven by the co-defendants, who were returning from the Atlanta area. Law enforcement located approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle operated by Gatling.

The case was investigated by the GBI with assistance from the Lee County Sheriff's Office and DEA. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen.