Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust

Aug. 7—ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court.

Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and Quannesha Gatling, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

If convicted, each faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a $10 million fine. The pleas were entered before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner. Sentencings have not yet been scheduled.

"Strong work by GBI and Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators prevented a significant amount of methamphetamine from entering the southwest Georgia community," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "The U.S. Attorney's Office is using every prosecutorial tool at our disposal to reduce criminal activity across the district and make our neighborhoods safer."

"This case demonstrates for the citizens of Lee County and southwest Georgia that law enforcement is working together to fight drug networks that are pushing the most addictive illegal substances into our communities," Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals said. "We will not tolerate this activity, and we will hold them accountable for their crimes."

According to court documents, GBI agents debriefed a confidential informant in August 2021 who advised that Bridges was selling illegal drugs in the Albany area. Between August and October 2021, investigators conducted several controlled buys of methamphetamine and heroin from Bridges and co-defendant Battle. On Oct. 30, Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies, working with GBI agents, initiated a traffic stop of three vehicles, driven by the co-defendants, who were returning from the Atlanta area. Law enforcement located approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle operated by Gatling.

The case was investigated by GBI with assistance from the Lee County Sheriff's Office and DEA. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen.