New Albany double homicide suspect to be held without bond

Apr. 22—NEW ALBANY — New Albany double homicide suspect Cherok Douglass will be held in jail without bond.

He was present at a Friday hearing in Floyd Superior Court. He's accused of shooting and killing his wife, Brandee Douglass, and a bystander, Lorin Yelle, at a Circle K gas station in New Albany earlier this month.

His defense attorney, J. Bart McMahon, agreed to have him held without bond, noting that if bond were to be granted, it likely would be too high for someone in the area to afford.

The defense also filed a motion for medical care on Friday. In the courtroom, Judge Carrie Stiller said that will be addressed at a hearing on a later date. Details about that filing were not revealed in the courtroom.

In this case Douglass is facing several felony charges on top of the murder charges.

He's facing an attempted murder charge of accelerating a vehicle with the intent to kill a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy.

He is also charged with kidnapping for removing a woman from the Onion Tea House restaurant after the shootings and an additional charge of stealing her vehicle. The woman suffered broken bones and contusions in the situation. A sixth charge accuses him of being a habitual offender and the seventh charge is an additional penalty for the use of a firearm. If convicted of these crimes, he could spend decades behind bars.

In the probable cause affidavit for the incident on April 4, New Albany Police wrote that Brandee Douglass and the suspect were in New Albany to attend a funeral/funeral visitation. Brandee Douglass went inside the venue and told her mother that Cherok Douglass was inside her vehicle with a gun. She told her mother that he was "acting crazy because of an upcoming court date that he knew was ultimately going to send him back to jail."

These are not Cherok Douglass' first charges in Southern Indiana. His charges in Floyd County date back to 2003, when he was charged with a criminal misdemeanor. In 2004 he was charged in Floyd Superior Court 1 with a felony for domestic battery, invasion of privacy, possession of cocaine and for being a habitual offender.

Story continues

In 2008 Douglass was charged with armed robbery, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license, reckless driving and for being a habitual offender.

Douglass was charged in 2013 in Floyd Superior Court with intimidation —threatening someone to place them in fear of retaliation and harassment.

In 2014 he was charged with domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16.

In March 2020 he was arrested in Floyd county on numerous felony drug charges.

Other charges in Floyd County include traffic and seatbelt infractions.

Douglass also has a long list of charges in Clark County.

He was due in court in Clark County the day after the homicides took place in New Albany for a hearing on a probation violation from a 2014 drug case.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said that at that time the intent was to put Douglass behind bars. Prosecutors had been trying for seven months before that to have a probation hearing for Douglass with that intent. Those hearings were rescheduled three times.

The former judge in that case, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Jacobs, represented Douglass as his defense attorney in his 2004 possession of cocaine and habitual offender case. He also represented Douglass in the 2014 Clark County drug case.

The 2014 case was assigned to Jacobs when he became a judge. The prosecution filed a motion in 2016 to get Jacobs off the case. Jacobs previously told the News and Tribune he doesn't remember that motion. Jacobs recused himself in the 2014 case on April 11.

A court record order filed Wednesday appointed a special judge in the case.