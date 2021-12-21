Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit makes arrest, seizes drugs

Dec. 21—ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit made one arrest and seized a significant stockpile of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant on West Lincoln Avenue in Albany Monday.

According to Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Commander Maj. Ryan Ward, members of the unit executed the search warrant in the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue in response to complaints of drug activity in the area and hours of surveillance by the Unit. The ADDU action led to an arrest with multiple offenses.

Dexter Carter, 36, was arrested after the execution of the search warrant led to the seizure of 9.8 pounds of marijuana, 55.2 grams of crack cocaine, $979 in currency, two digital scales and a 9MM handgun.

Carter was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing project, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a housing project, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.