Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit undercover operation leads to prostitution arrests

Sep. 24—ALBANY — Targeting areas where prostitution activity is known to be occurring, members of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit recently conducted an undercover operation that led to five arrests after sexual acts in exchange for money were offered.

Arrested and charged with prostitution were Patrina Sutton, Jessica Boyd, Shayla Freelove, Taquana Bostic, and Corderia Williams, who also was found to have a larceny warrant in Perry, Fla.

The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) exists to enforce local, state and federal statutes, which prohibit the possession, use or distribution of narcotics, prescription or non-prescription dangerous drugs and other restricted or controlled substances; and to prevent and deter the use of illegal narcotics, the possession, trafficking and sale of illegal narcotics within Albany-Dougherty County, through a combination of aggressive law enforcement and public awareness.