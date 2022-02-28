Albany drug market operator sentenced

Feb. 28—ALBANY — The final defendant involved in a high-volume drug trafficking operation was sentenced to federal prison for his crime.

Eddie Houston, 43, of McDonough was sentenced as a career offender to serve 200 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner on Nov. 15, 2021. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Career criminal offenders will face the possibility of federal prosecution and lengthy prison sentences for choosing to repeatedly break the law and diminish the well-being and safety of our communities," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "The U.S. Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners will hold repeat offenders accountable for their crimes."

"This case demonstrates the commitment of the FBI and our partners to end an epidemic that is killing our citizens and making our communities more dangerous," Phillip Wislar, acting special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "The fact that Houston received such a lengthy sentence is an example of how serious this crime is and serves as a warning to anyone who is involved in drug trafficking that they will be brought to justice for their crimes."

"The efforts of the local, state and federal agencies involved are evident of the commitment to addressing crime in our neighborhoods," Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said. "We will continue to use all resources available to remove those persons and groups intent on enabling the drug culture to exist and flourish within our community."

According to court documents, Houston's convicted co-defendants Sherrod Winchester and James Malone, 52, both of Albany, regularly obtained and distributed large quantities of a variety of controlled substances for distribution in Albany and Panama City, Fla., since May 2018. Under surveillance, GBI agents observed Houston and convicted co-defendant Shannon Mason, 41, of Leesburg, who regularly acted as an illegal drug courier for Winchester and Malone, conducting an exchange with a man at a drug store parking lot in Stone Mountain in February 2020. Officers stopped and arrested Houston and Mason in possession of 1,106 grams of cocaine and 990 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Story continues

Winchester, Malone, and Mason — along with other co-defendants — were convicted and sentenced earlier this year for their roles in operating a high-volume drug trafficking operation in Albany. Winchester was sentenced to serve 300 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances. Malone was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, and Mason was sentenced to serve 75 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

To learn more about this case, visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdga/pr/southwest-georgian-sentenced-25-years-prison-operating-high-volume-open-air-illegal.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, GBI and the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen prosecuted the case.