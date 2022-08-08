Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe

Aug. 8—MONTEZUMA — Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend.

Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.

Bodiford had been sought by local law enforcement on charges of terroristic threats and acts.