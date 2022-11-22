Albany gang member gets 30-year prison sentence

Nov. 22—ALBANY — A documented member of the Bloods criminal street gang organization with ties to California was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for directing the distribution of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia.

Calvin Westbrook, aka Lo Cal, 39, of Albany, formerly of Los Angeles, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner handed down the sentence.

According to court documents, agents began investigating Westbrook's activities brokering methamphetamine and fentanyl in 2020. Westbrook, a documented member of the Bloods criminal street gang, was recorded discussing details with his sources of supply in Atlanta about purchasing five kilograms of methamphetamine for a customer in South Carolina and two kilograms of methamphetamine for himself on Nov. 13, 2020.

Westbrook directed co-defendant Tyshambriya Gervin, 29, of Albany, to engage co-defendant Kashambriya Chester, 23, of Albany, to move the methamphetamine from Atlanta to Albany so Westbrook would not be "riding dirty."

On Nov. 16, Gervin and Chester drove together to Atlanta, where they met up with Westbrook to conduct the methamphetamine transaction. On the return trip to Atlanta, Gervin and Chester were taken into custody in Cordele in possession of two kilograms of methamphetamine. Westbrook was driving in another car ahead of them. Westbrook was taken into custody on Dec. 15.

While in the Tift County Jail, Westbrook was recorded making threats to harm a witness. Westbrook also posted threats on social media and directed a co-defendant in this event, Diamond Thomas, 23, of Albany, to assist in his efforts. Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with a witness and was sentenced to 24 months of probation on June 2, 2022.

Co-defendants Gervin and Chester both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On June 2, Gervin was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release and Chester was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case was investigated by GBI, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lee County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen.