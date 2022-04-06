Albany GBI office drug seizures at $12.2 million during Fiscal Year 2022

Apr. 6—ALBANY — When illegal drugs, mostly methamphetamine manufactured cheaply in Mexican super labs and distributed from the Atlanta area, reach southwest Georgia, they're at the bottom end of the food chain, so to speak.

But there are distributors here who move the bounty of meth and smaller amounts of other substances. In fact, the largest Lee County meth bust was made in November 2021 as a result of a traffic stop made during an investigation by local, state and federal agencies.

Agents with the Southwest Georgia Regional Drug Enforcement Office made several drug buys during the two-month investigation that preceded the traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of suspected meth, five pounds of suspected marijuana, $1,500 and three arrests.

That investigation is one of the 141 cases the Albany-based GBI drug office made during Fiscal Year 2022 that has resulted in the seizure of $12.3 million in drugs, guns and cash, said Eric Schwalls, special agent in charge of the office, and led to 65 arrests. The fiscal year runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30.

"About $12.2 million out of the $12.3 million is mostly drugs that were seized," Schwalls said. "Right now, we're looking at mostly methamphetamine. It's cheap and it's really easy to get. In a majority of our drug cases worked out of Albany, methamphetamine is involved."

In contrast to the $4,000 to $5,000 price tag for a kilogram of meth, a kilogram of cocaine costs about $32,000.

"Cocaine is still around, but it's hard to get," Schwalls said. "We do have heroin, but it's difficult to get. You don't see it much in quantity, and most of what they (call) heroin is fentanyl or some other mix of chemicals. That's why overdoses are so high."

During the 2021 Fiscal Year, which ran from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, the GBI regional office opened 234 cases, made 139 arrests, and seized a total of $2.5 million in drugs, guns and cash. The office was hampered by short staffing and COVID restrictions during that year, Schwalls said.

The focus of the Albany-based unit, which covers an area from roughly south of Columbus and Macon to Lowndes County to the east and Seminole County in the west, and moved from Sylvester to Albany in 2020, is medium- and upper-level targets, not so much on street-level sales. It has six GBI agents and two supervisors.

In addition, local law enforcement agencies have 10 task force agents assigned to the unit, including two from the Albany Police Department, and one each from the Americus Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, Dougherty County Police Department and Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.

"We can get (cases) any number of ways," Schwalls said. "A law enforcement agency can request us to assist in a case or they may do a traffic stop and find drugs and call us in. We have areas where we know there is drug activity, and we have informants who we send in to see what's going on.

"There are a lot of different ways we can get information, not just law enforcement. We can have citizens call in."

While some cases like a traffic stop are short and simple, other investigations can take years, the agent in charge said.

The office is looking at an expansion in coming months that could add two additional GBI case agents, 10 additional task force agents and a third supervisor, Schwalls said.