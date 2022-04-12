New Albany group raises awareness for domestic violence survivors

Apr. 11—NEW ALBANY — The drivers circled the Anchor Building parking lot in their vehicles, honking their horns and displaying signs supporting domestic violence survivors.

But while Saturday's procession by New Albany-based A Drive for Healthy Homes was conspicuous, the evidence of abuse is often hidden.

One survivor, who asked to be identified by the name Athena, said it took her years to even realize she was a victim. Her late husband left no physical bruises, but his verbal threats and financial control over her and her child spurred devastating psychological pain and fear, Athena said.

"Too many people don't understand all of the dynamics involved in abusive situations, especially if there's a narcissistic abuser involved," Athena said.

But when it's not stopped, the repercussions of abuse are painfully tangible. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men in the U.S. have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. In 2018, according to the organization, 65% of all murder-suicides involved an intimate partner, and 96% of the victims were women.

Over the past month, three men have been accused of killing their current or former partners in Clark County and Floyd County.

While community awareness is improving, there are still victims suffering, said Savannah Molyneaux, a sexual assault services coordinator with the Center for Women and Families in Louisville.

"I think unfortunately with the pandemic, that really did make it more difficult for survivors, especially in quarantine and being trapped with their abuser," said Molyneaux, who passed out information at a booth Saturday during the event.

It marked the second year for the procession. Led by a New Albany Police Department cruiser, drivers took part in a Circle of Hope drive. Inside the Anchor Building, a silent auction was held to raise funds to help with informational and awareness causes. Organizations, businesses and churches including Evolve Kentucky, Northside Christian, Wesley Chapel and C&C Boutique supported the event with donations and free food.

Story continues

While multiple survivors took part, the event wasn't somber. As a way to boost spirits, members of the Bluegrass Garrison's 501st Legion appeared in Star Wars costumes.

But the underlining theme was change, especially from a systemic approach.

"Our team strongly believes we need change in our community," said one of the organizers of the event, a domestic abuse survivor who asked that her name not be used.

"Judges must be held accountable when they knowingly fail to protect adult victims when there's clear evidence of concerns of safety."

She added that locally judges' rulings have allowed parents with a proven history of stalking, sexual abuse, physical abuse of children and illegal drug use to have at least partial custody of their kids.

"Plenty of examples are represented right here in this room. This is not acceptable, nor is it unique to our city," she said. "We are the voices of many. Why is it acceptable when it is a family member but we label it criminal if it were a stranger?"

'The threat was always there'

Athena described her life with her former husband, who said she was able to escape only after his death due to long-term illness, as one filled with anxiety and terror. He threatened to kill her if she left, and since he had control of all of the couple's finances, leaving really wasn't an option, Athena said.

"The threat was always there," she said.

Athena said she found little support from church and even family members. She emphasized that people often believe the victim has control over their situation, but that's not the case.

"Most people will say 'Why doesn't she just leave'," Athena said. "Their thought is if she doesn't leave, then somehow she likes it. She agrees to it or she's just as messed up as he is."

Event organizers and advocates stressed that the system often fails abuse victims. Abusers are given light sentences, or they're issued protection orders that don't stop them from committing violence.

"That's just a piece of paper," Athena said. "It means nothing to a maniac that's homicidal."

Others emphasized that shared custody in abuse situations threatens both the victim and their children.

Advocacy was a big part of the event's message. Letters addressed to the Indiana legislature were available to be signed and sent. The letters call for lawmakers to address loopholes and stiffen penalties for domestic violence abusers.

Athena advised that friends, family members, church members, co-workers and others listen and take note when a victim expresses they've been abused.

"You can't just dismiss it when a victim says something is going on. Give them enough of a belief to ask the additional questions," she said.

In their words

Posted on a wall inside the Anchor Building's event room were signs with comments from local domestic abuse survivors. Here are some of their messages:

—"I know the only way to keep my children safe was to somehow vanish. I learned very quickly that people were not willing to help protect us."

—"Some people like to rank levels of abuse to decide how bad they should feel about the situation. Bruises heal, but it takes so much longer to heal a spirit that has been crushed."

—"I was told I need to stand up to my husband. I have learned that is not the right answer in the past. Much easier said than done when my children and I are the ones who pay the consequences."

—"Even with audio recordings and proof of extreme violence, the courts did not protect my children."

—"Places victims should be able to go for support often further the abuse a step deeper. Society needs to hold judges, attorneys, counselors, clergy, and others accountable."