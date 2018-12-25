Are Albany International Corp.’s (NYSE:AIN) Interest Costs Too High?

While small-cap stocks, such as Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) with its market cap of US$2.0b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into AIN here.

How much cash does AIN generate through its operations?

Over the past year, AIN has maintained its debt levels at around US$530m – this includes long-term debt. At this current level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$161m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, AIN has produced US$104m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 20%, meaning that AIN’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In AIN’s case, it is able to generate 0.2x cash from its debt capital.

Does AIN’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of US$206m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$596m, leading to a 2.9x current account ratio. For Machinery companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

NYSE:AIN Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Can AIN service its debt comfortably?

AIN is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 87%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In AIN’s case, the ratio of 8.15x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as AIN’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

AIN’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around AIN’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how AIN has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Albany International to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



