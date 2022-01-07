Albany judge dismisses sex crime charge against Andrew Cuomo

An Albany judge on Friday dismissed a sex crime charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after prosecutors requested the move, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Cuomo was charged after a former staffer accused him of forcibly groping her in a 2020 incident. It's one of several sexual misconduct allegations against the former governor, who maintains his innocence but resigned amid the controversy in August.

Details: Albany County District Attorney David Soares said this week that though his office found the complainant "credible," they did not have the evidence necessary for meeting the burden of proof.

Albany City Court Judge Holly Trexler granted Cuomo's motion to dismiss and seal the case on Friday.

What they're saying: “This case has now been shown to be what it always was: A blatant political act by an astonishingly unprofessional and rogue sheriff," Rita Glavin, Cuomo's attorney, said in a statement.

"As the Governor has said, this simply did not happen. Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed--not politics, rhetoric, or mob mentality," she added.

