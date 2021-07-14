Albany man arrested, charged in Tifton murder

Jul. 14—TIFTON — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Alexis Danielle Banks, 22, of Albany, for felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Banks is being held at the Crisp County Jail.

On July 9 at approximately 11:22 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Tift County Sheriff's Office to assist with a shooting investigation involving multiple victims in the 4800 block of Union Road in Tifton. A house party was being held at the location when the shooting occurred. Upon law enforcement arrival, it was discovered that Jada Golson, 23, had been shot. Golson later died at a local hospital. Chadwick Sears, 31, and Tenaya Ladale Hill, 20, both of Tifton, also suffered from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

The body of Jada Golson was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff's Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Tips also can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.