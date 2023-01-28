Albany man arrested on gun charges

Jan. 28—ALBANY — A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner. Miller faces a maximum of 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Repeat offenders with violent criminal histories have no business possessing a firearm and will face federal consequences for this crime," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Federal agencies are working closely with our local law enforcement partners to identify the most disruptive and violent individuals in the communities we serve and hold them accountable for their crimes at the federal level."

"The safety of our community is paramount, and those who refuse to conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner will be held accountable at the highest level," Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said. "Gun and gang violence is harming our community, and we as a whole must be involved to prevent further destruction of our future generations."

According to court documents, Miller was wanted on outstanding local warrants in June 2021. Albany Police Department officers, working with U.S. Marshals, went to a residence where Miller was staying on Ridgemont Road on June 11, and located a .40 caliber pistol. Miller told officers he had found the firearm in an alley and was planning to sell it.

Miller has prior convictions for aggravated assault, participation in gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Dougherty County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was investigated by the Albany Police Department, the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid is prosecuting the case for the government.