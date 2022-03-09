ALBANY — An Albany man is accused of choking a woman, hitting her in the face and breaking a door Sunday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Nathaniel Spears Jr., 28, is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault.

According to the complaint against him, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence in Albany on Sunday on a report of a domestic assault.

A woman at the scene told police that during an argument with Spears where she walked away into another room, Spears broke the door off its hinges then put his hands around her neck and choked her, the complaint said.

Spears is accused of hitting the woman on her face and also pushing her into a table, the complaint said.

Spears was located nearby and his version of how the door broke was different than the woman's, but he told police he broke it. He denied choking the woman but said he restrained her, the complaint said.

Spears was previously convicted of felony third degree assault in Sherburne County in 2020 and was convicted of misdemeanor fifth degree assault in Stearns County in 2018.

He was booked in Stearns County Jail and had a court appearance Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Albany man charged with choking, hitting woman in the face