Albany man charged with felony theft by taking

Nov. 19—ALBANY — Albany police arrested an Albany man Friday who was observed taking merchandise while working in a Fed-Ex warehouse.

The suspect, Keion Swan, 18, was witnessed stealing merchandise from the Fed Ex warehouse at 1508 Dougherty Ave.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an investigation.

Swan was interviewed and admitted that he hid the items in his clothes when they fell out of a merchandise box he was taking things out of while working.

Swan was charged with theft by taking (felony) and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.