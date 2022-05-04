New Albany man charged with murder in Alcorn County homicide

May 3—CORINTH — Just two days after a man was found dead on a rural Alcorn County road, authorities have a suspect in custody, charged with murder.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the investigation into the shooting death of Quantavis T. Fernando, 22, early Sunday morning led them to Courtland Alexander Bradley, 25, of New Albany, who had been arrested Monday afternoon on unrelated charges and was being held in the Union County Jail.

Law enforcement officials placed a hold on Bradley, and with the help of the sheriff's offices in Marshall and Union counties, authorities were able to locate a vehicle believed to have been used during the killing.

Caldwell said investigators conducted a search warrant on the 2013 black Volkswagen Jetta on Tuesday, May 3, and claimed to have discovered evidence in the vehicle linking it to the crime.

At that point, Bradley was transported to the Alcorn County Jail. He was booked into the Corinth facility around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The investigation is ongoing and other charges or arrests are possible.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also placed a hold on Bradley. The state could revoke any probation/supervised release and force him to serve the remainder of any sentence in a state prison while he awaits these new charges.

A motorist discovered Fernando's body on County Road 182 in the Hopewell community, east of Corinth near the Tishomingo County line, and called the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Responding deputies and investigators discovered a Black male with a gunshot wound deceased in the roadway. The crime is believed to have happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday May 1, Caldwell said.

