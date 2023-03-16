New Albany man charged with Tupelo car burglary

Mar. 15—TUPELO — It didn't take long for Tupelo police to put their hands on a suspected car burglar.

Officers responded March 13 to North Gloster Street for a reported car burglary. The victim was able to provide officers with a good description of the suspect. A short time later, officers contacted and detained the suspect.

After further investigation, Brandon Evans, 29, of Ridgeland Circle, New Albany was arrested and charged with the burglary of an automobile. During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, Judge Jay Weir set bond at $15,000.

