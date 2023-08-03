New Albany man convicted in double murder case

Aug. 2—NEW ALBANY — Guilty on all counts.

That's the decision a Floyd County jury reached late Tuesday night in the double murder case against Cherok Douglass of New Albany.

"When they got the verdict last night, and I got that phone call, it relieved some of my pain," said Brittany Linne, best friend of victim Brandee Douglass. "I was overwhelmed, I was overwhelmed when I got that verdict."

Douglass was convicted of killing his wife, Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle; the attempted murder of Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Sarah James and the robbery, resulting in bodily injury, of New Albany business owner Winnie Wen.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 29.

All four crimes are high level felonies that stem from what's been described by multiple eyewitnesses as a chaotic and destructive 15 minutes on April 4, 2022.

Police said Douglass killed his wife and Yelle at a Circle K gas station on Grant Line Road in New Albany that morning.

He then led officers from multiple agencies on a high speed chase ending near Wen's Charlestown Road business, the Onion Restaurant and Tea House, where she testified he held her at gunpoint, then ran over her with her own vehicle.

"He hit me in the throat, he ran over me in the car," Wen said when she testified Monday. "...(I was in) a lot of pain, very much pain, I thought I was going to die."

Floyd County Deputy Sarah James said moments after that, he tried to run over her with that same vehicle.

"I thought he was trying to kill me," James testified.

Douglass was arrested after police opened fire on him in the restaurant parking lot.

Douglass was also found guilty on a firearm enhancement charge and habitual offender charge.

"Obviously we are dealing in centuries of possible incarceration," Floyd County Chief Prosecutor Chris Lane said about Douglass' possible sentence.

Lane, along with Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon, represented the State of Indiana in the case.

Floyd County Chief Public Defender Matt Lorch and Deputy Public Defender Bart McMahon represented Douglass in the case.

"Mr. Bart McMahon and I are very grateful for the jury's dedication and the hard, thoughtful work they put in over the course of this trial," Lorch said. "It is not easy work, but our criminal justice system and our Seventh Amendment right could not function the way it does without everyday people willing to serve. We do intend to appeal the decision once the sentencing is complete."

Linne said she is thankful for the support people across Southern Indiana have shown Brandee's loved ones.

"I don't think us or Brandee's family would've gotten through this (without that)," Linne said. "(I'm thankful) for the witnesses and how brave they were, getting up and taking the stand and not being scared of Cherok Douglass ... I'm not scared anymore, and I think I'm not the only one who doesn't fear this man anymore. I'm so thankful the community stood up and put this man where he belongs — in hell and in prison."

Medical Examiner Bill Ralston, who conducted autopsies on the victims, testified during the trial that Brandee Douglass was shot nine times in the head.

Ralston said Yelle was shot twice in the back and once in the face.

ISP crime scene investigation Supervisor Sgt. Merritt Toomey identified graphic photos of both victims and testified the photos show they'd both been shot multiple times.

Sgt. Eric Russell from the ISP Laboratory also testified about digital 3-D scan images of the crime scene that showed where evidence markers were at the Circle K. The scans also showed the positions of the victims' bodies.

In a video shown in court, Douglass told ISP investigators he "just lost it" and "flipped out" before the fatal shootings of his wife, Brandee, and bystander Yelle.

He claimed he was under the influence of drugs and concerned about issues he believed were present in their relationship when the shootings occurred.

Lane credits his entire office staff for helping to effectively present that evidence, and more, during the trial.

"What I am most proud of is the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, it's a whole team effort, we've been prepping this case for months," Lane said. "...the whole office has come together to make that work, you're putting a tremendous amount of resources together to hold someone accountable."

Douglass has a long list of run-ins with the law. Court records and Linne confirm he was due in Clark Circuit Court No. 2 in another case the day after the killings.

The News and Tribune reported earlier that more than seven months before the shootings Clark County prosecutors sought to put Douglass back behind bars for a probation violation stemming from a 2014 drug case but that effort was denied.

Three scheduled hearings over that violation were postponed.

The first was set for Sept. 7, 2021, then moved to Dec. 7, 2021. That hearing was moved to Feb. 22, 2022 and reset for April 5, 2022.

"Within 15 minutes he ruined four families' lives, our lives, Brandee's family's life, (the lives of Lorine Yelle and his family), the witnesses, the police, the owner of the restaurant," Linne said. "He ruined so many lives because the system failed us."