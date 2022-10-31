Albany man sentenced for attempted sexual abuse of young girl

This story has been updated to reflect further court action.

An Albany man who was sentenced in 2019 to seven years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a girl when she was younger than 14 years old was resentenced to six years in prison with credit for time served after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in 2020.

Ryan Casey Villemyer, 38, was initially arrested in 2017 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He was convicted in 2019, but because the jury was non-unanimous, the case was sent back to circuit court after the U.S. Supreme ruled such verdicts were unconstitutional.

Villemyer and his legal team also had raised concerns with the Oregon Court of Appeals over alleged juror misconduct and witness reliability.

After the case returned to Polk County Circuit Court, Villemyer pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted first-degree sexual abuse.

He was resentenced to six years and three months in prison with credit for time served and ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Albany man sentenced in attempted sex abuse case