New Albany man sentenced in sex crimes case involving a minor

Aug. 30—NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man has been sentenced to 4.5 years — three in the corrections system and another 18 months on probation — in connection with a sex crimes case involving a minor.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said Derek A. Dennison has to serve the 18 months on probation with special terms for being a special offender.

That sentence was handed down in Floyd Circuit Court on Tuesday by Judge J. Terrence Cody.

Dennison is also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case and will be on the sex offender registry.

"These (crimes) are usually more hidden, so the victim has to bear under it," Lane said. "They don't bear under it just during the commission of the crime, but the entire time after this. They have the weight on them for years. These crimes are notoriously difficult to prosecute."

Dennison pleaded guilty last month to sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.

Dennison had also been charged with child molesting and possession of child pornography in the case, but those charges, along with another count of sexual misconduct with a minor, were dismissed.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Dennison admitted to having inappropriate pictures and videos of the underage victim on his cell phone in 2019. The victim told police several sexual incidents had also occurred with Dennison, dating back to 2016.

When confronted by a family member about the allegations, court records show Dennison "admitted he was sick...and said he was going to get some sex addiction counseling and would take the blame for the aforementioned incident."

"In these cases one of the things we have to look at is you usually have a young victim, and so the realization that this young victim is going to deal with this for the rest of their lives," Lane said. "So our job is to hold the person accountable."

Lane said the prosecutor's office is satisfied with the sentence in the case.

"So we are incredibly thankful that the judge agreed with our presentation of the case and that this defendant has been sentenced to 4.5 years to serve and that he will be on the sexual registry going forward," he said.