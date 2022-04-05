Albany man stabbed during domestic altercation

Apr. 5—ALBANY — A domestic altercation led to an Albany man being stabbed and transported to a local hospital, Albany police said in a news release.

APD said its officers responded to an aggravated assault call on the 1800 block of Wetherbee Court around 12:03 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found Wayland Phillips, 48, who said he'd been stabbed by his girlfriend, Kwanis Hunt, 40, during an altercation.

Phillips was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said. Phillips suffered cuts to his calf.

Hunt fled the scene before officers arrived.

This incident remains under investigation, APD said. The department encouraged anyone with credible information about the whereabouts of Hunt to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.