New Albany man takes plea deal in attempted murder case connected to February shooting

Jul. 13—NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man has agreed to take a plea deal in an attempted murder case connected to a double shooting that occurred in February in the area of the Broadmeade Terrace apartments.

Darion D. Whitehead, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this week to two charges of attempted murder and two charges of aggravated battery inflicts injury that causes serious permanent disfigurement.

He was initially charged with felonies of attempted murder, aggravated battery inflicts injury that causes serious permanent disfigurement and conspiracy to commit murder does not result in death.

The charges stem from a double shooting that New Albany Police said occurred in the area of Graybrook Lane and Morgan Avenue on Feb. 3.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case police were called to that area at around 10:45 p.m. and found a car that had crashed into a tree and two people who'd been shot.

A male with a gunshot wound to his upper leg was found about 15 yards from the vehicle.

Police said they found a female unconscious in the driver's seat of the vehicle and that she'd suffered a gunshot wound to her back. Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The female victim told police that she was driving her brother's vehicle at the time of the shooting and that Whitehead and her brother were involved in an argument earlier that day.

The male victim told police that he and the female victim were exiting the Broadmeade Terrace apartment complex when the car was shot up.

Police obtained surveillance video at the complex that shows a black SUV pulling into a parking area. Several gun muzzle flashes are captured by the video as the vehicle with the victims inside drives past.

During the investigation police were able to identify multiple people with knowledge of this incident.

One of the people questioned was asked if they felt bad that two people were shot who weren't involved in any prior argument with Whitehead.

"I feel bad for them, but at the same time," the person said, then paused.

Whitehead is scheduled to be sentenced in Floyd Superior Court No. 1 on Aug. 1.