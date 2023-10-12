New Albany mom speaks out after son diagnosed with brain abscess

Oct. 11—NEW ALBANY — Call it a mother's intuition because New Albany mom Anita Salik knew the headaches her son was experiencing over the summer weren't run-of-the-mill migraines.

That's what a number of doctors kept telling her about the pain 9-year-old Harold Gordon Salik was enduring.

"It started with headaches, small headaches," Anita said. "It became worse, and I had to take him to different hospitals. All they kept saying it was just a headache, a migraine. So we would always go back (home) with a pain reliever."

As it turns out, Harold had a brain infection, also known as an abscess, that needed to be removed just days after it was discovered.

Anita and Harold are sharing their story now to encourage others to advocate for their child's health care if something feels off.

"(I knew something was wrong) because the later days, each day, the way he cried, the way he screamed, the pain was different than when he started," Anita said. "It was scary as a mother. I didn't know what to do with it, or where else to take him, because I thought if I took him to the same hospital, it'd be the same thing."

Harold went to a church camp the week of his surgery, and his pastor called Anita a few days in and told her that her son was not feeling well.

The next day they went to Norton Children's Hospital.

"Just from looking at him in the emergency room, they could tell it was more than just a headache or migraine," Anita said. "The nurse helped us in the emergency room."

Harold had received a CT scan at another hospital and the team at Norton Children's decided to also perform an MRI. Those results showed the masses on Harold's brain.

Dr. William C. Gump, a pediatric neurosurgeon with Norton Children's Neuroscience Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, operated on Harold just days after they came to the hospital.

He said it can be hard to figure out when a headache is a symptom of a major issue.

The surgeon was able to decompress Harold's brain and found the abscess, which was surprising in Harold's case.

"Usually there's some known predisposing factor that leads to this," Dr. Gump said. "Either an immune deficiency or some known kind of heart issue...and he didn't seem to have any of the risk factors for developing an abscess."

Left untreated abscesses can lead to seizures and other health problems.

Harold received surgery in July. He and Anita spoke with the News and Tribune in October, Harold with a miniature soccer ball in hand.

Harold said he feels better, and Anita is feeling relief, too.

"I like soccer, basketball, football and baseball," Harold said. "My favorite sport is soccer."

For Anita, she encourages all parents to advocate for their kids if they're in pain.

"Kids at this age, or younger, they can't really express what they're feeling," she said. "It's our responsibility to really look further."