New Albany murder suspect facing seven charges

Apr. 7—NEW ALBANY — The suspect in a double murder Monday in New Albany is facing seven charges.

Cherok Douglass entered Floyd Superior Court 1 on Thursday in a wheelchair and without an attorney.

An Indiana State Police news release earlier this week said it is alleged Douglass murdered his wife and a customer in the parking lot of a New Albany gas station at Beechwood and Grant Line roads.

Douglass then led police on a pursuit that ended on Charlestown Road when Douglass fled on foot into a local restaurant, taking a female hostage at gunpoint and forcing her into her SUV.

Douglass then allegedly attempted to hit a police officer with the car before being shot by responding officers and crashing the car into the back of the restaurant, ISP said.

He's facing two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Brandee Douglass, and a bystander, Lorin Yelle. He's facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly accelerating a vehicle with the intent to kill Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Sarah James.

Douglass is also facing a kidnapping charge for allegedly removing Winnie Wen from the Onion Tea House during the incident and a robbery charge, accused of stealing her vehicle. Wen suffered broken bones and contusions.

The sixth charge accuses him of being a habitual offender. In the courtroom Judge Carrie Stiller read through a list of seven felonies of which Douglass had been convicted, dating back to 2004.

That year he was convicted of resisting law enforcement as well as residential entry. In 2005 he was convicted of possession of cocaine. He was also convicted of possession of cocaine in 2008 and resisting law enforcement. Douglass was also convicted of armed robbery and resisting law enforcement in 2010. In July 2020, Douglass was convicted of possession of methamphetamine.

The seventh charge is an additional penalty for the use of a firearm. If convicted of these crimes, he could spend decades behind bars.

Bond hasn't been set yet because Douglass elected to get a public defender, but didn't have one at the hearing. A bond hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 22. He will be held without bond until then.

A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Douglass and jury trial has been set for Aug. 15.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane spoke to reporters after the hearing.

He said there's help for people in Southern Indiana if they're in a domestic violence situation.

"We encourage you to always get that help, the help is out there," he said.

Lane was not able to comment on Douglass' previous felony convictions. A number of those were out of Clark County.

There is a verified GoFundMe page to help the family of Brandee Douglass: https://gf.me/v/c/n974/brandees-memorial-fund.

There is also a verified GoFundMe page to help Winne Wen: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-winnies-medical-expenses?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer