New Albany Police 'actively pursuing' leads in weekend shooting

Feb. 6—NEW ALBANY — New Albany police are "actively pursuing leads to positively identify the suspect" in a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey told the News and Tribune Monday that two people who'd been found shot inside a parked car late Friday night were transported to Louisville hospitals and at the last report were suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane in the area of Morgan Avenue just before midnight on Friday evening.

When police arrived they found two people who'd been shot inside a parked car.

Police said this case remains under investigation and no additional details can be released at this time.