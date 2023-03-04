Albany police arrest burglary suspect

Mar. 4—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officials said in a news release that an Albany man had been arrested on burglary and criminal trespass charges.

APD said Walter McCoy was arrested after the department was alerted to a burglary in progress on the 900 block of Cedar Avenue in Albany. Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw the suspect on the roof of the location, and he jumped off and ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

McCoy was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.