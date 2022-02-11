Albany police arrest four Pelham teens on armed robbery charges

Feb. 11—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department has arrested four suspects, including two 15-year-olds, following an armed robbery at the Traveler Inn Thursday afternoon.

Two of the suspects are 15-year-old juveniles; the others were identified by police as Jartavion Robinson, 18, and Daequan West, 17. All four of the suspects are from Pelham and were arrested and charged with armed robbery and other felony charges.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at 414 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard (the Traveler Inn). On scene, police found the victim, Naim Banks, 43, who said he was robbed by four men, two of whom had guns.

The suspects attempted to flee the scene, but after the victim descried the four individuals to officers a foot chase ensued and all four suspects were apprehended and arrested.