Albany police arrest man accused of auto theft, firing shots at convenience store

Aug. 22—ALBANY — A suspect in several weekend car break-ins faces multiple charges after he was arrested in a stolen SUV with an assault rifle in the passenger seat by Albany Police Department officers.

Denevious Rashard West was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and reckless conduct/discharging a firearm. West also faces additional charges in Colquitt and Dougherty counties, Albany police said.

Police initially responded to a report of autos entered in the 2300 block of Dawson Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Fifteen minutes later there were reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of Newton Road.

West was identified by surveillance videos at both locations, police said, and when police spotted him in the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, he was in a stolen Chevrolet Equinox in which there was an AR-15 rifle.