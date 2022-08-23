Albany police arrest motor vehicle theft suspects

Aug. 23—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to multiple entering auto theft calls in the 1200 block of Moultrie Road (Oak Grove Estates) and 262 Cordele Road (Walmart) during a shoplifting incident.

After looking at surveillance video from Walmart, three male suspects were seen using stolen credit cards to purchase electronics. The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen GMC Sierra from Lumpkin.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle and driver. Donarious Whitehead, 25, was identified as one of the suspects, along with three other juveniles. All suspects were detained and interviewed.

Whitehead was charged with theft by receiving stolen property for being in possession of the stolen GMC Sierra truck. During the investigation, a 13-year-old male juvenile was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property and will be charged with numerous entering autos from the Oak Grove Estate incident. More charges are pending for the other suspects based on the continuing investigations. The other two juveniles were charged with theft by shoplifting.