Albany police arrest suspect in two August shooting incidents

Sep. 2—ALBANY — A fourth suspect in an Aug. 2 shooting in which three people, including a 76-year-old woman, were struck by bullets has been arrested, the Albany Police Department reported.

D'Amerius Lawrence, 18, currently is being held in the Dougherty County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, gang participation prohibited and theft by taking, police said.

He is accused of taking part in the shooting near the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and North Harding Street in which two juveniles and the elderly victim were injured.

Three juveniles previously were arrested in connection with the assault in the days after the shooting.

Lawrence was taken into custody on Wednesday at his Gardner Drive residence, police said. He also was questioned about an Aug. 24 shooting incident in which there were no injuries and also faces charges in connection with that incident.