Albany police arrest teen on home invasion, assault charges

Mar. 16—ALBANY — Albany police have arrested an Albany teen in relation to a December home invasion/aggravated assault case.

APD has charged 17-year-old Jordan Shamar Jones with home invasion and aggravated assault. Police said that on Dec. 14 last year, a home invasion occurred on the 200 block of Hillside Drive in Albany. The victim in that case told police three men armed with handguns entered her home. She called out to her son, and when he saw the men, he backed into his room. The suspects started shooting, police said.

The victim's son retrieved a gun and returned fire. After the exchange of fire, the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Jones is currently in jail on unrelated charges. If anyone has any credible information on the other suspects, they encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.