Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases

Jan. 11—ALBANY — An investigation of a reported stolen car led to two arrests and seizure of marijuana and a firearm that were recovered after two teenagers were taken into custody.

Officers with the Albany Police Department were dispatched on Sunday to the 1300 block of Hobson Street in response to a report of a stolen car. Two suspects, Jariah Daniels and Demorion Daniels, were seen exiting the stolen vehicle, police said, and Jariah Daniels drove away after he saw the officers. He was later stopped.

Inside the car police said they found a "large quantity" of marijuana along with the firearm.

Jariah Daniels, 18, and Demorion Daniels, 17, each was charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, and the younger teen also was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under age 18. The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit is investigating the drug charges, police said.

In a separate case, officers arrested Effen Jones, 28, on a charge of burglary. He is accused of the Saturday break-in of a residence in the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive and stealing several items, police said.

Officers also arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a Jan. 5 armed robbery of the 1301 S. Slappey Blvd. Oasis store.

After police posted surveillance photos of a suspect on the department's Facebook page, a caller notified them that the teen was at the department's Law Enforcement Center, where he turned himself in.

The 15-year-old was charged as an adult on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.