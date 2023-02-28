Albany police make arrests in sexual assault, hit and run cases

Feb. 28—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officials announced in separate news releases sent Tuesday that four suspects had been arrested in cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault, and hit and run.

Michael Alexander Jr., 22, was arrested on motor vehicle theft charges Saturday after driving away from the scene of an automobile accident at the intersection pf South Slappey Boulevard and West Oglethorpe Boulevard. Witnesses described Alexander as the driver who fled the scene in what police said was a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Alexander was apprehended a few blocks away from the scene and positively identified. He was arrested and charged with theft by taking. Additional charges pending.

Officers also responded to the 100 block of South Front Street Saturday in reference to an aggravated assault report. The victim in that case told police his live-in boyfriend, Jamel Brown, 25, had intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Earlier in the week, a mother reported that her juvenile daughter was possibly having sex with an older male. The male, later identified as Zidarius Woods, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape.

APD officers also made an arrest in a case in which a female juvenile reported that she was offered a ride by an unknown male and later sexually assaulted.

Through the course of the investigation, Terrell Roberts, 38, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, solicitation of sodomy and prostitution.