Albany police ask for community's help in locating suspects

Dec. 3—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the community's help in locating two suspects in recent theft cases.

APD sent out BOLO (be on the lookout) notices for Derrick Brown, 52, and Dontay Lamont Davis, 17, noting that each was wanted on criminal charges.

Brown, who is described as 5-feet-6 and 170 pounds, is wanted on theft by taking, felony warrants based on theft that occurred at the R&M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. His last known address is Barton Drive in Albany.

Davis, who officers describe as 5-feet-7 and 122 pounds, is wanted on theft by taking motor vehicle charges based on an east Albany theft to which he's been connected. His last known address is 2000 N. Harding St. in Albany.

Anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of these two suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.