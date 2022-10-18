Albany police ask for help in locating suspect

Oct. 18—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community's assistance with locating Travis Sentell Johnson Jr.

Johnson, 26, is wanted on the following warrants: terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking.

The suspect's last known address is 2571 Crescent Drive in Albany. Police say Johnson is 5-foot-8 and weighs 178 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.