Albany police ask for public's help in search for suspects

Apr. 29—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects who are wanted on a number of counts.

Isaiah Scott Ratcliff, 21, is wanted on six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Ratcliff's last known address was on the 900 block of Augusta Drive in Douglasville. He was last seen in Albany at the Westwood Apartments.

The suspect is listed as 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Ratcliff is wanted for six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during crimes that occurred on April 24. He shot at a red 2019 Kia Stinger, which was occupied by six individuals. Three of the six people sustained injuries from the shooting.

The suspect is known to be armed and dangerous.

Quinterrious D'yunte Lee, 19, is wanted for armed robbery, assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. His last known address was on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue in the Westwood Apartments. Police say Lee is 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 pounds

Lee is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a firearm during crimes that occurred on April 24. Police said he assisted with the robbery of a victim while in possession of a firearm. This robbery led to the vehicle they were in being shot at, and he sustained gunshot wounds to his legs. Lee is known to be armed and dangerous.

Cody James Kalawaia is wanted for theft by taking of a motor vehicle. His last known address is on the 2000 block of Gillionville Road. Police say Kalawaia is possibly homeless. An APD alert said he is 5-foot-7 and weighs 145 pounds.

An Albany Police Department release said on April 27, Kalawaia took a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck from 2033 N. Slappey Blvd. while the driver was inside a store. Kalawaia then drove the vehicle to the east side of Albany, where several items were discarded from the vehicle. A cellphone was discarded and later located on Wyandotte Road.

Several fiberglass ladders and tools were taken from the truck and not recovered. The truck was later located at 1207 Radium Springs Road, where Kalawaia was observed leaving it. Kalawaia, who police say may have cut his hair short, also is wanted for probation violation.

Kevione Deunte Robinson, 22, is wanted on armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime warrants. His last known address is on the 1000 block of Maryland Drive in Albany. Police say Robinson is 6-foot-1 and weighs 157 pounds.

Robinson is wanted for armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime that occurred on April 24. Police say the suspect assisted with the robbery of a victim while in possession of a firearm. This robbery led to the vehicle they were in being shot at, and two people sustained serious injuries. He is known to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of any of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.