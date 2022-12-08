Albany police ask for public's help in locating suspect

Dec. 8—ALBANY — Albany police are asking for the public's help in locating Kanaja Raynique Sutton, who is being sought on a number of active warrants.

Sutton, 24, is described by police as being 5-feet-6 and weighing 114 pounds. Her last known address is 2650 Erica Court in Albany. She is wanted on the charges of:

—Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;

—Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime;

Theft by receiving stolen property/firearm;—Criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark/serial number.

Anyone who has information regarding Sutton's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact any Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit agent at (229) 430-5150.