Albany police charge two in recent Argonne Drive shooting

Mar. 23—ALBANY — Albany police have arrested two suspects, including a 15-year-old juvenile, in the recent shooting of Brandon Thomas on the 1500 block of Argonne Drive.

Albany Police Department officials said in a news release that Jonquavious Riggins, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile have been charged in the shooting of Thomas on March 15. Thomas was shot while sitting in his vehicle on Argonne Drive.

Thomas has been charged by police with aggravated assault (parties to a crime), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and tampering with evidence. The 15-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under age 18, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Additional charges against the juvenile offender are pending.