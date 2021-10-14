Albany Police Department awarded Justice Assistance Grant

Oct. 14—ALBANY — The city of Albany's Police Department has been awarded the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) in the amount of $83,805.

The Byrne Memorial grant program allows states and local government units, including tribes, to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own state and local needs and conditions.

Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice, including for any one or more of the following program areas:

—Law enforcement programs;

—Prosecution and court programs;

—Prevention and education programs;

—Corrections and community corrections programs;

—Drug treatment and enforcement programs;

—Planning, evaluation and technology improvement programs;

— Crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation);

—Mental health programs, related to law enforcement, corrections and behavioral programs, and crisis intervention teams.

The JAG award will be used to support criminal justice initiatives that fall under one or more of the allowable program areas above. Funded programs or initiatives may include multijurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, justice information sharing initiatives, or other programs to reduce crime and/or enhance public/officer safety.