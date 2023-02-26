Albany Police Department receives new information in homicide cold case

Feb. 26—ALBANY — When Yolanda Roundtree was killed in her apartment 24 years ago, it was her daughter, Katie Freman, who discovered the body. Today, Freman is still seeking justice in the slaying and closure for her family.

The 2009 cold case has heated up somewhat recently, and the Albany Police Department is asking for help in putting the killer behind bars.

During a Thursday news conference at the police department, Freman also appealed to the public to help identify the killer of the 46-year-old grandmother.

Roundtree was killed in apartment 403 of the Wild Pines complex at 600 Sands Road, police Investigator Terrance Bryant said.

"We have just received new evidence that is going to be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing," he said. "I am very optimistic this case will be solved."

The detective said he could not reveal the suspected motive in the slaying.

Freman said she was in her 20s at the time her mother was killed.

"It was devastating, the worst day of my life," she said. "I never thought I'd see something like that. She would give you the shirt off her back. She was a great grandmother."

The daughter asked anyone with information to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous when calling the tip line.

"I want the killer caught," she said. "I want the killer off the streets. I want them to turn themself in or, if you know something, come forward.

"(I would) be relieved and we would have closure. I'd sleep better at night and have peace of mind."