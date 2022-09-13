Albany police discover dirt bike 'chop shop,' make arrest

Sep. 13—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers found stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers Monday while responding to the 1800 block of W. Broad Ave. after receiving a tip about a stolen dirt bike.

Once officers arrived at the location, they discovered stolen dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Suspects Jacquarious Oliver and Anthony Taylor III were at the location.

Officers recovered a blue and white Yamaha dirt bike and a green and white Kawasaki dirt bike, both stolen in the Elkhorn and Buck Lane area. Several incidents had been reported in the same area where the dirt bikes and four wheelers were taken.

Oliver was charged with theft related to the dirt bikes and four wheelers. He was also charged with operating a chop shop where vehicles that were stolen and were being altered in a shed in the rear of his residence.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.