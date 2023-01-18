Albany police expect multiple arrests in metal theft cases

Jan. 18—ALBANY — Persistent patrolling paid off for the Albany Police Department as it recently hauled in a trio of accused metal thieves, and the arrests are probably just the tip of the iceberg that could mean more arrests in multiple jurisdictions.

After several previous thefts at the Paul Eames Sports Complex, officers were riding the area looking for something suspicious. They found on Friday in the form a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban traveling through the isolated area in the early morning hours.

"On Friday, January the 13th, at midnight the officers you see behind me made a stop in the area of the 1130 block of Ball Park Lane," police Lt. Jon Segroves said during a Wednesday news conference with the officers who were involved in the traffic stop. "There have been a lot of copper thefts from that area."

A search of the car turned up evidence linking two men and a woman to thefts of copper from the sports facility and drug paraphernalia, police said. At that time the officers took into custody Taylor Blake Bookerd, Jeffery Todd Johnson and Brittany Leeann Townsend.

The thefts have been costly in not only the materials taken but damage to the city-owned stadium, which Segroves estimated at several hundred thousand dollars.

"We were trying to stay in that area," he said. "These officers were patrolling that area and were waiting. When they saw something suspicious, we were able to break this investigation."

The investigator said police will now be able to do further work, including checking with businesses that purchase old metals, and that he expects the investigation will snare more individuals and solve crimes in surrounding counties.

"This investigation is going to be a big one," he said. "We've checked with recycling centers to see who's been selling these types of materials. There are hundreds of pounds of copper missing. We will be arresting a number of other suspects."

Abandoned structures, like closed industrial sites and even houses, attract thieves who cut pipes and rip copper wiring, which can bring a big payday, out of walls, Segroves said. He recommended that owners of such structures keep lights on at night to help prevent them becoming victims.

Bookerd, 32, Johnson, 49, and Townsend, 36, each face charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with government property.