Albany police file murder charges in March 18 homicide

Mar. 27—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department has issued arrest warrants for murder charges in the March 18 slaying of an 18-year-old man who was shot at his residence.

After conducting interviews with the victim's girlfriend, Shamya Haynes, and another witness, police issued warrants for Haynes and Michael Jerome Jackson, who had earlier been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Haynes reported that she called a male acquaintance on the night of the fatal shooting of Claudarius Caesar, with whom she was living in the 1500 block of Whiting Drive, and that she expected the acquaintance to come speak to her about the couple's relationship, police said. Caesar, 18, went outside to smoke, Haynes told police, and while he was outside she heard a gunshot.

Caesar died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Haynes has been charged with felony murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property. An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on a charge of malice murder.