New Albany police investigating fatal Sunday shooting

Apr. 19—NEW ALBANY — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in New Albany; one person remains hospitalized.

According to a news release, emergency responders were dispatched to the 300 block of Erni Avenue around 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting. On arrival, first responders located a man who had at least one gunshot wound and a woman with injuries related to gunfire.

Both were transported to the hospital; the man later died and the woman remains hospitalized in stable condition.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in the release that it is too early to speculate what may have led to the shooting. More information will be released as it becomes available.