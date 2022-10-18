New Albany Police investigating after man treated for stab wound to neck

Oct. 17—NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Police Department continued its investigation Monday after a man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital on Sunday for a stab wound to the neck.

According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, officers were sent to the 600 block of East Elm Street at about 4:53 a.m. Sunday in reference to possible shots being fired in the area.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a fight and blood on the ground, Bailey said. Shortly thereafter, officers responded to Baptist Health Floyd in reference to a stabbing victim. The man had a stab wound to his neck, and was transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital as a precaution, Bailey said. The man was released after receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

The man told police he was "battered by an individual who stabbed him while he was in the area," Bailey said.

Police were still investigating the incident Monday and the report of a shot being fired. Bailey said all parties involved have been identified, and that no additional information was available as of Monday afternoon.

Two juveniles arrested in shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE — Two juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning after Jeffersonville Police responded to a shots fired call at Xscape Theatre 12, which is located at 2800 Gottbrath Parkway.

According to a Jeffersonville Police Department news release, officers responded at about 12:31 a.m. to the movie theater's front parking area. No one was found to be injured and there was no property damage reported or located near the scene, according to JPD.

Officers detained two juvenile suspects who witnesses said were involved in the shooting. Police also located a vehicle in the 3100 block of East 10th Street believed to be involved in the shooting, and conducted a traffic stop along with off-duty officers from the Clarksville Police Department.

The occupants of the vehicle were also juveniles and believed to be victims in the shooting incident, according to JPD.

Story continues

The two juveniles detained at the scene were arrested and taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center. By state statute, police are unable to release their names.

According to JPD, the movie theater was quickly secured following the shooting and not many people were still on the property at that time because it was the final showing of the movie.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Det. Corporal Joshua Schiller at 812-283-6633, ext. 5141, or by email at jschiller@jeffersonvillepdin.gov.