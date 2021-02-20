Albany police investigating Saturday stabbing death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Albany Herald, Ga.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 20—ALBANY — Police are investigating a Saturday homicide case in which a 41-year-old woman was stabbed to death.

The woman's name had not been released on Saturday afternoon pending the notification of her relatives, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.

The homicide was the second in Dougherty County in 2021, with both occurring inside the city of Albany.

The fatal assault took place between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Fowler said. The victim was pronounced dead at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • United flight suffers engine failure, drops debris but safely returns to Denver airport

    A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu suffered a right engine failure on Saturday shortly after departing Denver International Airport, scattering debris but returning safely to the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. United said in a statement there were no reported injuries on Flight 328, which had 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. Broomfield, Colorado police posted photos of pieces of debris from the Boeing 777-200 airplane but there were no immediate reports of any injuries on the ground.

  • Tacos, tequila and a DJ in a treehouse: Welcome to Wynwood’s new spot for nightlife

    At this new outdoor garden in Wynwood, tacos and tequila will flow.

  • Australia trying to 'stick it' to tech: US analyst

    An American tech analyst told Reuters that Australia's standoff with Facebook and Google has become more about fighting big tech, rather than reimagining journalism.Australia is pushing ahead with a law that will force Facebook and Google to pay news outlets for content.Early Thursday, Facebook responded with a blackout blocking news pages and more on Australian users' Facebook feeds.Eric Goldman is the Associate Dean for Research at Santa Clara University Law School and he says this standoff won't help answer a bigger question, how do you keep struggling sources of news alive?"I don't think this kerfuffle is going to cause people to rethink how we fund journalism. I fear it comes down to the idea that so many people are skeptical of the power and money that are in the hands of Google and Facebook, and they will look at this simply as a way to stick it to them."Goldman says the debate needs to consider the social impact of placing news content online."So long as this becomes a battle over the power and money in the hands of Internet companies, it obscures the really important social questions that we have. What information is being produced, who's producing it, what incentives do they need, and how is that helping us stay safe and make good political choices at the ballot?"It's uncertain what will come of talks between Australia's government and big tech, but as of Friday morning, it wasn't just news sites scrubbed from the social network's local feeds. Several charity, nonprofit and even neighborhood Facebook groups remained dark.

  • 'Kimye' is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

    Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West Friday after 6 1/2 years of marriage, court records show. Kardashian is seeking joint custody of the children and her filing states the couple have a prenuptial agreement that will determine how their assets will be divided. The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

  • 6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

    The six suspended officers have been suspended with pay, the US Capitol Police department said this week.

  • It’s Official: Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

    Lars Niki/GettyKim Kardashian West has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West.A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Superior Court confirmed to The Daily Beast that divorce paperwork was filed on Friday. The separation, first reported by TMZ, has been imminent for the better part of a year, with Kardashian spending most of her time in Los Angeles and West at his ranch in Wyoming.Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who filed the paperwork, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.The pair, among the highest-profile American celebrities alive today, have been married for nearly seven years and have four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian is seeking a joint custody agreement in which she will chaperone the kids most of the time, and West is likely to agree, according to TMZ. Their marriage is subject to a prenuptial agreement that will divide their assets.A source told E! News, which airs Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that the husband and wife were “completely done and no longer speaking.”Biggest Celeb Scandals of 2020: From Ellen DeGeneres’ Unmasking to the Kardashians’ Pandemic PartyingReports of trouble began to emerge last year and escalated as West’s ill-fated presidential run saw him rage during unhinged campaign events and reveal the family’s most private affairs. He said that he wanted a divorce and that his wife nearly decided to terminate the pregnancy that eventually resulted in the birth of North West. Kardashian later said the musician had been undergoing a serious mental health episode and asked the public for compassion.undefinedThe divorce will be Kardashian’s third and West’s first. They met in 2003, began dating nearly a decade later, and married in 2014 in Italy. He has made occasional appearances on her family’s flagship show over the years—though he later bristled at reality TV as “unbearable”—and wrote songs like 2012’s “Cold” about her. She starred in the controversial 2013 music video for his song “Bound 2.” Her family described the two as “soulmates” while they were dating and after they wed, but West would go on to rebuke the family as manipulative, even calling Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un.”The union of the two A-listers encompassed dramatic shifts in their lives and American culture. Both have evolved into more explicitly political creatures since they married. West expressed support for former President Donald Trump while Kardashian voted for Joe Biden. Both separately visited Trump in the White House—West to express his support, Kardashian to lobby for the commutation of a prisoner’s sentence. TMZ reports their differing politics factored into the divorce. Each has endured crises during the marriage as well. Kardashian’s first two pregnancies were rife with complications, so much so that the couple had their next two children via surrogates. She was robbed and taken hostage at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, and he was hospitalized for a psychiatric emergency in the same year as he struggled with bipolar disorder.Their public pursuits have likewise changed. Kardashian’s eponymous show will end this year, and she is studying to become an attorney, an outgrowth of her work on criminal justice reform. She created and then folded a wildly popular mobile game and several consumer product lines while she and West were together. After being on the brink of bankruptcy four years ago, West has grown into a fully-fledged fashion mogul and near-billionaire with his Yeezy line of clothing and sneakers. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The couple tied the knot at a high-end ceremony in Italy in 2014 and now share four children together.

  • Entire California school board out after disparaging parents on accidental Zoom broadcast

    Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District board of trustees used profanity to refer to parents.

  • Arlington man gets $17,000 electricity bill. Gov. Abbott will address price spikes

    The governor will meet with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and members of the Texas Legislature to get Texans off the hook for the unreasonable spikes.

  • Another GOP Rep Fled Texas—Via Private Jet—at Height of Deep Freeze Crisis

    KPRC 2Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power at his Fort Bend County home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning he hopped on his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Florida.His ill-timed escape came on the same day Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm was unfolding into a once-in-a-generation crisis in Texas. Millions were left without power or running water as temperatures dipped below freezing, killing at least 30 people.Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst, 30 percent of his home flooded and he began to see mold.“My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said.Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.Gates told local TV station KPRC 2 Houston in an interview that he needed to get to a place where he would have “dependable power, dependable internet and dependable phone service” in order to continue his professional duties.He couldn’t go stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the next best solution.But adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a reporter from the Fort Bend Star tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates flew to Orlando for a business meeting.I spoke to @GatesforTexas chief of staff today. Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a “major vendor” in Orlando and is returning tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj— Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he did attend a meeting with a vendor for his property management business while in Florida, but denied that it was pre-planned. He also said the Fort Bend Star’s source was not his actual chief of staff.“So many of the constituents were in the same predicament and they did not have the chance to take a flight and leave town,” Cynthia Ginyard, chairwoman of the Fort Bend County Democrats, told KPRC 2.“No, you can’t raise the temperature. No, you can’t bring back the water. But you can be there,” she said.Constituents were also enraged when they found out about their representative’s flight.“It really would have been nice to have a state representative helping on the ground, working at a warming center, packing food, etc. rather than immediately (flying) off on a private plane when the going got tough,” Brian Walz a constituent of Gates’ told The Houston Chronicle. “My neighbors didn’t get to do that when her pipe burst.”“I guess Gates took Senator Cruz’s lead,” the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook.The lawmaker returned home on Friday.‘Man-Made Disaster’: Texas Death Toll Keeps Growing From Brutal Cold Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders coming under fire during the winter storm.Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican state leaders of leaving Texas vulnerable to a disaster by years of neglect and corporate fealty.“Republicans... have walked out on the state of Texas either through their incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico when everybody here is freezing without power and without water,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio, told MSNBC.Republicans in Texas adopted a market-driven approach to utilities, resulting in a uniquely isolated power grid that is unconnected to other state grids and not beholden to federal regulations. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory winterizing of grids.Conservative governor Greg Abbott also hand-picked appointees to the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s energy grid manager, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Those appointees promptly ditched a multi-year contract with a non-profit watchdog that independently monitored the commission’s work and helped enforce state protocols, like weatherization guidelines, The Houston Chronicle reported.Abbott walked back his initial accusation that the crisis was sparked by a breakdown in renewal energy sources but he has continued to blamed ERCOT for the crisis.Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were “almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal”—referring to proposed climate legislation that is not yet law.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • Ron Kim, a New York Democrat who's called out Cuomo's nursing home coverup for months, says it's time for the governor to face the music

    The progressive Democrat talked with Insider about fighting for the truth about New York's nursing home deaths, and facing Cuomo's wrath.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • From presidential contender with an Emmy and a book deal to disgrace: The rise and fall of Andrew Cuomo

    An Emmy, a best-selling book and potential presidential nomination: Andrew Cuomo was basking in a media-driven political paradise as the coronavirus ravaged New York. But less than a year later the governor has fallen from a tremendous height. While Mr Cuomo filled a vacuum left by Donald Trump’s fumbling, New York state was underreporting Covid-19 deaths in care homes. Almost half of deaths in these facilities were missing from public tolls until the end of January. The official count increased from 8,500 to more than 15,000, or a third of the entire state’s deaths. Mr Cuomo is facing intense scrutiny: Just how much did he know about the crisis unfolding in nursing homes last year?

  • Tesla's bitcoin investment reportedly made more profit this year than car sales in the whole of 2020

    EV-company Tesla's infamous $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase will have made more returns than the company's car sales revenue in 2020, The Times of London reported.

  • Israeli data shows Pfizer vaccine nearly 99 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 death 2 weeks after 2nd dose

    More good news came out of Israel on Saturday when the country's health ministry released another round of data on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, further affirming its effectiveness. The latest numbers, which were compiled through Feb. 13 and compare the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, show that the jab has been nearly 96 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections two weeks after individuals receive their second dose. When it comes to preventing severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus, the figure jumps to an efficacy rate around 99 percent. Israel’s Ministry of Health says benefits of #PfizerVaccine 14 days after 2jab are:• 95.8% preventing illness cases • 98.0% preventing fever and/or respiratory symptoms• 98.9% preventing hospitalization• 99.2% preventing severe illness• 98.9% preventing death — Noa Landau נעה לנדאו (@noa_landau) February 20, 2021 Israel has emerged as the world's clearest case study for determining whether the Pfizer vaccine works, since the country has the highest vaccination rate in the world. So far, the data has been consistently promising, though the situation is still fluid and under observation. More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayAmerican politicians hide behind the palace wallsOn the path of the Know Nothing

  • AOC says she will volunteer at Houston Food Bank, following news that her fundraising for the Texas storm relief has reached $2 million

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to travel to Texas to help at Houston Food Bank with fellow Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia